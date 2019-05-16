

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) said the company plans to unveil five fully-electric series-production vehicles within the next two years. The slated models include: i3, MINI, iX3, iNEXT, and i4.



By 2025, the BMW Group will offer at least 25 electrified models - half of them fully-electric, the company said. It will unveil more than ten fully-electric and plug-in hybrid models onto the market by 2020-end.



Regarding CO2 emissions, the company plans to achieve a reduced level by at least half of 1995 levels for new vehicle fleet in Europe, by 2020.



