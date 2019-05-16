

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An already crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination got even larger on Thursday, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio officially threw his hat into the ring.



De Blasio, who is now the 23rd candidate for the Democratic nomination, said in an announcement video he is running for president because 'it's time we put working people first.'



'As president, I will take on the wealthy, I will take on the big corporations, I will not rest until this government serves working people,' de Blasio says in the video. 'As mayor of the largest city in America, I've done just that.'



'Donald Trump must be stopped,' he adds, describing the current president as a 'bully.' 'I've beaten him before, and I will do it again.'



De Blasio highlights his support for raising the minimum wage, paid sick leave and comprehensive guaranteed healthcare, including mental health services.



The two-term New York mayor is not wasting time hitting the campaign trail, as he will visit Iowa later today before traveling to South Carolina for events this weekend.



De Blasio's decision to jump into the race comes even though a recent Quinnipiac University poll showed the vast majority of New York City voters think their mayor should not run for president.



Seventy-six percent of New York City voters said de Blasio should not run for president, with every listed party, gender, racial, borough and age group agreeing that he should not hit the campaign trail.



Perhaps not surprisingly, President Donald Trump was also sour on the idea of de Blasio joining the race for the Democratic nomination.



'The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today,' Trump tweeted. 'He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he's your man. NYC HATES HIM!'



