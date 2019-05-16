

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $666 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $1100 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $660 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.7% to $3.54 billion from $4.58 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $660 Mln. vs. $1244 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.54 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.



