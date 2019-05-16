

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB284.58 million, or RMB4.57 per share. This compares with RMB268.46 million, or RMB4.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB304.62 million or RMB4.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to RMB889.9 million from RMB830.9 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



