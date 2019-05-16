

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $394 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1244 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $543 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.8% to $2.22 billion from $3.21 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $543 Mln. vs. $1285 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $2.22 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.55 Bln



