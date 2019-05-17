

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in the British food delivery app Deliveroo, Sky News reported, citing sources.



The deal, which would be unveiled in the coming days, is part of a $575 million or $450 million fundraising by Deliveroo.



UK-based Deliveroo operates in over 100 towns and cities, and works with more than 8,000 restaurants across the country.



In last September, the Telegraph newspaper had reported about Amazon's two preliminary exploratory approaches towards Deliveroo.



