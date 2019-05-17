

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based pharma group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY), on Friday, in its recent trading update, said it is reiterating its full-year guidance for 2019, and that it remains confident in the outlook for the Group.



The group also said it witnessed good demand for its product portfolio and recent product launches across its three businesses, while it continued to focus on cost reduction.



The Group's Injectables business is performing well and are on track to deliver good growth this year in MENA and Europe, especially in its top MENA markets.



The Generics business had a strong start to the year, in line with its expectations, and continues to expect revenues in the range of $650 million - $700 million.



Hikma said it continues to expect Branded revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits in constant currency in 2019, as it delivers good growth with demand in some of its key markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX