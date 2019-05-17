

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) plans to provide trading update at AGM to be held later today, that its current trading is in line with its expectations.



Group like-for-like sales for the 19 weeks ended 12 May 2019 improved 2.8%, while total sales were up 57% reflecting the benefit from the Wagamama acquisition and new Pubs and Concessions sites opened during 2018.



Restaurant Group said it saw strong performances from Wagamama and from its Pubs business and added that its Concessions business traded well. The company said it remain focused on optimising its Leisure business against the backdrop of a declining market.



