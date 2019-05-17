

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $3.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Deere And Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $3.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $11.34 billion from $10.72 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.52 vs. $3.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.61 -Revenue (Q2): $11.34 Bln vs. $10.72 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX