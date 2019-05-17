

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) expects full year 2019 income to be about the same level as last year's, with sales expected to increase between 3 and 6 percent.



The company expects organic growth to average between 5 to 9 percent annually between 2020 and 2023 with organic sales estimated to average between 4 to 7 percent.



Fresenius reported full-year 2018 sales of 33.53 billion euros, down from 33.89 billion euros last year. Net incomer rose to 1.87 billion euros or 3.37 euro per share, compared with last year's net income of 1.82 billion euros or 3.28 euro per share last year.



