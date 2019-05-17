

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Friday said it plans to acquire InstaMed, a U.S. healthcare technology company that specializes in healthcare payments.



The acquisition will expand the bank's suite of payment services designed specifically for healthcare consumers, providers, and payers.



'We've made significant investments in our Wholesale Payments business over the years and this acquisition will give us a unique advantage in one of the fastest growing sectors. With InstaMed, we combine the strength and scale of JPMorgan Chase's payments capabilities with a leading healthcare payments solution for consumers, providers and payers,' said Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head of Wholesale Payments, JPMorgan Chase.



