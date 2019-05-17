

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY, 500124, RDY) Friday said its fourth-quarter profit rose to $63 million or $0.38 per share from $44 million or $0.26 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose 14% to $581 million from $511 million last year.



Commenting on the results, CEO and Co-chairman, G.V. Prasad said, 'It has been a good year with a significant turnaround in the financial performance and steady progress on the quality front.'



'Looking ahead, we will focus on profitable growth, continue the emphasis on operational excellence and drive innovation to deliver value to patients and healthcare systems worldwide.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX