

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (LMT), said Friday that it will build 12 production CH-53K King Stallion helicopters under a new $1.13 billion contract from the U.S. Navy. The advanced helicopters are part of the 200 program of record aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps.



As per the terms of the contract, Sikorsky will begin deliveries of 12 CH-53K helicopters in 2022, and also provide spares and logistical support. Sikorsky remains committed to continuing to reduce costs over the life of the program.



The new CH-53K will have heavy-lift capabilities that exceed all other DoD rotary wing-platforms and it is the only heavy lifter that will remain in production through 2032 and beyond.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX