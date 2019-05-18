sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 18.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

76,28 Euro		+0,34
+0,45 %
WKN: 866993 ISIN: US6541061031 Ticker-Symbol: NKE 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIKE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,75
75,80
17.05.
75,64
75,85
17.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIKE INC
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIKE INC76,28+0,45 %