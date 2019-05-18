

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - British online food delivery company Deliveroo raised $575 million in a recent funding round, led by the e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).



Deliveroo said that Amazon is leading a new $575 million Series G preferred shared funding round, alongside existing investors T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Greenoaks. This takes the total Deliveroo has raised to date to $1.53 billion.



The new investment will contribute to Growing Deliveroo's engineering team based in its London headquarters, creating more jobs and building on London's growing reputation as a tech hub; expanding Deliveroo's delivery reach in order to continue offering its service to new customers, Deliveroo said.



