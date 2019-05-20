

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2019, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading.



That surprised to the upside, beating forecasts for a fall 0.1 percent and up from the downwardly revised 0.4 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 0.5 percent).



On an annualized yearly basis, GDP was up 2.1 percent - again exceeding expectations for a fall of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent gain in the previous three months (originally 1.9 percent).



