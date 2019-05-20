

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) are planning to announce new commitments to the U.S. government including asset sales and rural-service guarantees to help secure regulatory approval for their $26.5 billion merger, according to Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The commitments, which follow talks with the Federal Communications Commission, include the sale of one of their prepaid brands, a three-year buildout of their 5G network, and a reiterated pledge not to raise prices while the network is being constructed, the report said.



The concessions could be announced as early as this week and should help ease the regulatory approval process for the deal, the report said.



The report indicated that the companies would hive off Sprint's Boost brand while keeping their Virgin Mobile and T-Mobile's Metro labels. The three together make up the largest segment of the U.S. pay-as-you-go market, with about 42% share.



