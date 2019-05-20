

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), has suspended all business it has with Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. except for hardware and software dealings that are covered by open source licenses, as a result of trade blacklisting of Huawei in U.S., according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



'We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,' Google said, without elaborating.



Google has cut Huawei off from some updates to the Android operating system. New Huawei smartphones will also lose access to popular services, including the Google Play Store as well as Gmail and YouTube apps, the reports said.



However, Huawei can still use the version of the Android operating system available through an open source licence.



Last week, the Trump administration added Huawei to its 'entity list', blocking the sale or transfer of American technology without a licence.



Huawei smartphones are already powered by its own proprietary processors. Earlier this year, Huawei consumer devices chief told German newspaper Die Welt that 'we have prepared out own operating systems - that's our plan B'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX