

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased marginally in May, reports said citing data from the property website Rightmove on Monday.



House prices edged up 0.1 percent from the last year, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in April. Meanwhile, asking price of a home in London declined 2.5 percent annually to GBP 621,589.



Nationally, asking prices rose to GBP 308,290 in May.



On a monthly basis, house prices grew 0.9 percent in May after gaining 1.1 percent in April which was the biggest rise for over a year.



