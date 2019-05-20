

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) announced that Marcus Ketter has joined the company as CFO. He has been appointed to the Executive Board for the next three years. Marcus Ketter joins GEA from Klöckner & Co SE, where he worked as CFO from 2013. Earlier in his career, Marcus Ketter served as CFO of Schuler AG and held management roles in the thyssenkrupp Group.



Helmut Schmale, prior CFO of GEA Group AG, departed the company on May 17, 2019, after serving more than 10 years as Chief Financial Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX