

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors remained unnerved by the stand-off on trade between Washington and Beijing.



China is sending signals that it's in no hurry to resume trade talks with the U.S.



Alphabet Inc's Google has suspended business with Huawei and German chipmaker Infineon Technologies also reportedly suspended shipments to the Chinese telecom giant, adding another dimension to the U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 43 points or 0.80 percent at 5,395 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Air France shares fell nearly 1 percent after Ryanair reported its weakest annual profit in four years and warned of a worse trading environment.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus dropped to a seasonally adjusted EUR 25 billion in March from EUR 28 billion in February due to a fall in primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed.



The visible trade surplus decreased to EUR 24 billion from EUR 26 billion, while services surplus rose to EUR 8 billion from EUR 7 billion.



