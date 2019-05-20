

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, said Monday that it has concluded the relationship agreement for the strategic cooperation with the Busch Group.



Since the beginning of November 2018, the two companies have negotiated the framework conditions for cooperation in the areas of research and development, procurement, IT as well as service and sales. The agreement also provides for cooperation in the areas of compliance and risk management in order to ensure uniform standards.



Pfeiffer Vacuum said it expects that the cooperation with the Busch Group will facilitate annual medium-term synergies in a lower two-digit Euro million range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX