

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has decided to maintain its majority stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, and reclassify the results of CCBA within the company's results from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2019. Coca-Cola previously announced its intention to refranchise CCBA, and was in discussions with potential partners.



Coca-Cola President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Smith. 'While we remain committed to the refranchising process, we believe it's in the best interests of all involved for Coca-Cola to continue to hold and operate CCBA.'



Coca-Cola does not anticipate the reclassification to have an impact on the company's full year organic revenue and comparable EPS growth guidance.



