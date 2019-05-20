

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Persisting trade worries between U.S. and China are still reflecting on market sentiments. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower opening on Monday.



Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April and a set of Fed speeches are the focus of the day.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 126.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 92.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday in negative territory. The Dow fell 98.68 points or 0.4 percent to 25,764.00, the Nasdaq slumped 81.76 points or 1 percent to 7,816.28 and the S&P 500 dropped 16.79 points or 0.6 percent to 2,859.53.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April that tracks overall economic activity and inflationary pressures, will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.10, while it was down 0.15 in the prior month.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will make welcoming remarks at the 'Mapping the Financial Frontier: What does the next decade hold?' Annual Financial Markets Conference held by the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank in Amelia Island, FL at 8.50 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will deliver a speech on the US economic outlook at the Management Science 65th Anniversary Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, followed by audience Q&A at 9.30 am ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to participate in the 'Fed Listens' roundtable discussion on monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices with Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida, in New York at 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will participate in a roundtable discussion on monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices with New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, in New York at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Monday. Chinese shares closed lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.69 points or 0.41 percent to 2,870.60 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.57 percent at 27,787.61.



Japanese shares inched higher. The first quarter GDP data topped forecasts. The Nikkei average rose 51.64 points or 0.24 percent to 21,301.73 while the broader Topix index closed on a flat note at 1,554.92.



Australian stocks hit their highest level since December 2007. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 110.80 points or 1.74 percent to 6,476.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 1.62 percent at 6,564.70.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 78.53 points or 1.44 percent, the German DAX is losing 172.09 points or 1.41 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is dropping 65.52 points or 0.89 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 66.36 points or 0.90 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is falling 1.45 percent.



