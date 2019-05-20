

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence rose in May to its highest level in five months, survey results from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence indicator climbed to -5 from -7 in April. That was the best score since December, when it was at -5.



'The gain in confidence is entirely due to the much brighter outlook for the economic situation and unemployment,' the bank said.



Households' expectations regarding the country's economic and the unemployment situation improved significantly in May. Unemployment expectations improved for the first time since November.



However, they were slightly more pessimistic regarding their financial situation and savings.



