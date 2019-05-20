

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) Monday announced plans to lay off 7,000 white-collar workers worldwide, about 10 percent of its global salaried workforce.



The job cuts will be completed by August, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in an email to employees. In the US, about 2,300 jobs will cut, with around 1,500 of them being voluntary buyouts from last year. Most of the reductions are overseas.



The major restructuring is expected to save about $600 million per year by increasing the number of workers reporting to each manager and cutting down bureaucracy.



'To succeed in our competitive industry, and position Ford to win in a fast-changing future, we must reduce bureaucracy, empower managers, speed decision making, focus on the most valuable work, and cut costs,' Hackett said in the email.



The company had previously announced it plans to cut its European workforce, saying in January that it planned to eliminate thousands of jobs in Europe. Ford said there is overlap between the job cuts announced Monday and the various restructuring announcements the company has made in the past.



In November, GM had announced a similar restructuring plan with about 8,000 non-union jobs, or 15% of its salaried and contract workers, laid off. The company also closed five North American factories.



Ford is currently trading at $10.24, down $0.05 or 0.44%, on the NYSE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX