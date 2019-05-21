

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile and Sprint have receive support from FCC chairman Ajit Pai for their $26 billion merger.



Ajit Pai, the Federal Communications Commission chairman, Monday said that he supports the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. This came after the companies agreed to various concessions, including a pledge to not raise prices for three years.



'I believe that this transaction is in the public interest and intend to recommend to my colleagues that the FCC approve it,' Pai stated. 'This is a unique opportunity to speed up the deployment of 5G throughout the United States and bring much faster mobile broadband to rural Americans. We should seize this opportunity.'



The merger would combine the third largest US wireless telecom carrier T-Mobile with fourth-largest Sprint, who plans to take on with the two biggest providers, Verizon and AT&T.



According to Pai, the companies have committed to deploy a 5G network that would cover 97% of US population within three years of the closing of the merger and 99% of Americans within six years. T-Mobile and Sprint have also guaranteed that 90% of Americans would have access to mobile broadband service at speeds of at least 100 Mbps and 99% would have access to speeds of at least 50 Mbps.



'The construction of this network and the delivery of such high-speed wireless services to the vast majority of Americans would substantially benefit consumers and our country as a whole.'



Meanwhile, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr also voiced his support for the merger, 'I support the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint because Americans across the country will see more competition and an accelerated buildout of fast, 5G services.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX