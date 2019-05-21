

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. (MRK) Monday said its cancer treatment Keytruda failed to meet goals in another late-stage study.



Merck said the Phase 3 Keynote-119 trial evaluating Keytruda, Merck's monotherapy for the second- or third-line treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of superior overall survival compared to chemotherapy.



'Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive and challenging disease to treat, especially after progression on initial standard-of-care treatment,' said Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.



'While we are disappointed by the outcome of this monotherapy trial, we are continuing to study KEYTRUDA in earlier stages of the disease and in combination with chemotherapy to address the unmet medical need of patients with triple negative breast cancer. We are grateful to the patients and investigators for their participation in this important study.'



