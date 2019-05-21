sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,18 Euro		-0,66
-2,89 %
WKN: A0NCXL ISIN: GB00B2PDGW16 Ticker-Symbol: 21Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WH SMITH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WH SMITH PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL SA
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL SA49,44+0,55 %
WH SMITH PLC22,18-2,89 %