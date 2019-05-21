

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc. (SMWH.L) reported that its total Group sales for the 11 week period from 1 March to 18 May 2019 were up 15% or up 4% excluding InMotion, with like-for-like sales up 1%. The company remains confident in the outcome for the full year. WH Smith also said that its Group Chief Executive Stephen Clarke has decided to step down from his role on 31 October 2019.



WH Smith said that it has appointed Carl Cowling to succeed Stephen Clarke as Group Chief Executive, effect from 1 November 2019. Carl Cowling was appointed as a member of the Board on 26 February 2019 and is currently Managing Director of the WH Smith High Street business.



In Travel business total sales were up 26% or up 7% excluding InMotion and like-for-like sales were up 3%.



In High Street business, total sales were down 1% and like-for-like sales were also down 1%.



