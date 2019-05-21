

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence eased in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 55.3 in May from 63.5 in April.



The indicator measuring the financial situation expectation of households' for the next 12 months eased to 73.9 in May from 82.2 in April.



The general economic situation expectation index for next 12 months fell to 70.1 from 82.4.



The number of people unemployed expectation index slowed to 56.3 in May from 63.5 in the previous month.



The probability of savings indicator eased to 20.8 from 26 in April.



