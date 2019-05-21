

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.51 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $2.40 billion, or $2.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $26.38 billion from $24.95 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.51 Bln. vs. $2.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.27 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q1): $26.38 Bln vs. $24.95 Bln last year.



