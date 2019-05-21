

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $405.95 million, or $15.99 per share. This compares with $366.72 million, or $13.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $15.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.78 billion from $2.66 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $405.95 Mln. vs. $366.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $15.99 vs. $13.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $15.14 -Revenue (Q3): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.



