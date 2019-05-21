

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) has reached an agreement with Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., under which a Merck unit will acquire Peloton for an upfront payment of $1.05 billion. Peloton shareholders will receive a further $1.15 billion on achievement of certain milestones.



Peloton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of small molecule therapeutic candidates for the treatment of patients with cancer and other non-oncology diseases. Peloton's lead candidate PT2977, an oral HIF-2? inhibitor, is in late-stage development for renal cell carcinoma.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX