

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) reported positive results from the interim analysis of the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial evaluating the combination of BRAFTOVI or encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor, MEKTOVI or binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor, and ERBITUX or cetuximab, an anti-EGFR antibody or BRAFTOVI Triplet, in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC, following one or two prior lines of therapy.



The company stated that the trial met both primary endpoints of confirmed objective response rate or ORR, as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review or BICR, and overall survival or OS.



The company plans to submit these results of the BEACON CRC trial for marketing approval in the second half of 2019.



The triplet combination of BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI and ERBITUX for the treatment of patients with BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC is investigational and not approved by the FDA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX