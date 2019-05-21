

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The second largest smartphone seller Huawei that has been facing restrictions and blacklisting in U.S. got a positive gesture from Google.



Subsequent to U.S. Commerce Department's blacklisting, Google decided to cut ties with the Chinese tech company, however reversed its decision on Tuesday. Google will work with Huawei after the 90-day restriction period and the decision will help update Huawei mobile devices that use Android OS.



The Commerce Department, while easing its restrictions on Monday, allowed 90-day license for mobile phone operators and Internet providers to help sustain existing networks and to avoid security risks. The temporary exemption would help Google to add security requisites and to update their software.



The blacklisting has prohibited Huawei from purchasing components from U.S. Huawei has been relying much on Google's Android and play store.



The executive order signed by President Trump last week barred U.S. companies from doing business with entities that can cause national security threat.



Last year, Japan banned Huawei from government contracts, pointing out security issues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX