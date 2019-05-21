

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $37 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $3.35 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $37 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX