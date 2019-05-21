

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $32.58 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $41.26 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $864.41 million from $855.69 million last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $32.58 Mln. vs. $41.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $864.41 Mln vs. $855.69 Mln last year.



