

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 4.6 percent on year, up from 1.1 percent in March. Exports are called lower by an annual 1.5 percent after sliding 2.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 229.5 billion yen, down from 528.5 billion yen a month earlier.



Japan also will see core machinery order data from March, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and a decline if 3.5 percent on year. That follows the 1.8 percent monthly increase and the 5.5 percent yearly contraction in February.



New Zealand will provide Q1 figures for retail sales, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter - down from 1.7 percent in the three months prior.



Australia will see April results for the Westpac leading index and for skilled vacancies, as well as Q1 numbers for construction work done. In March, the leading index was up 0.2 percent on month, while vacancies sank 1.5 percent on month. Construction work is called flat on quarter after sliding 3.1 percent in the previous three months.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for Nuzul Al'Quran and will re-open on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX