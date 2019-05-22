

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 60.402 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - down 90.3 percent on year.



That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of 229.5 billion yen and down from 528.5 billion yen in March.



Exports sank 2.4 percent on year to 6.658 trillion yen - missing forecasts for a fall of 1.5 percent after sliding 2.4 percent in the previous month.



Imports climbed an annual 6.4 percent to 6.598 trillion yen versus expectations for an increase of 4.6 percent and up from 1.2 percent a month earlier.



