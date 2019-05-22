

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)



Gained 22.95% to close Tuesday's (May 21) trading at $25.77.



News: The Company announced positive results from the interim analysis of BEACON trial.



BEACON is a phase III trial evaluating the triplet combination of BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI, and ERBITUX in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, following one or two prior lines of therapy.



The trial met both primary endpoints of confirmed objective response rate and overall survival. The triplet combination reduced the risk of death by 48% compared to control.



2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)



Gained 21.74% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.52.



News: No news



Pipeline & Near-term Catalyst:



-- A phase II study evaluating VAL-083 in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme is underway. -- A phase II study evaluating VAL-083 in second-line, Avastin-naïve, MGMT-unmethylated, recurrent glioblastoma multiforme is enrolling patients.



The trials are expected to be completed in mid-calendar 2020.



Recent event:



A 1-for-10 reverse stock split was implemented on May 8, 2019.



3. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)



Gained 19.21% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.40.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase III study of Trans Sodium Crocinate to target inoperable glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer, dubbed INTACT, is underway. Data is expected to be available this summer. -- An on-ambulance phase II clinical trial testing trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) for the treatment of acute stroke, dubbed PHAST-TSC, is expected to enroll patients during the third quarter.



Cash Position:



Diffusion had cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 million as of March 31, 2019. The Company believes its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operations into July 2019.



4. Equillium Inc. (EQ)



Gained 17.66% to close Tuesday's trading at $7.73.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead drug candidate is EQ001.



-- A phase Ib/II clinical trial of EQ001 in patients with aGVHD, dubbed EQUATE, is underway, with data expected in the first quarter of 2020. -- A phase Ib proof-of-concept trials of EQ001 in uncontrolled asthma, dubbed EQUIP is expected to be initiated during this quarter. -- A phase Ib proof-of-concept trial of EQ001 for the treatment of lupus nephritis is expected to be initiated during the second half of 2019.



5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)



Gained 12.72% to close Tuesday's trading at $21.35.



News: The Company is all set to join S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, May 24, 2019.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase I single and multiple dose study of ARO-ANG3, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic, being developed as a potential treatment for patients with dyslipidemias and metabolic diseases is ongoing. -- A phase I single and multiple dose study of ARO-APOC3, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic, being developed as a potential treatment for patients with hypertriglyceridemia is underway. -- A phase II/III trial of ARO-AAT, a second generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic being developed as a treatment for a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, dubbed SEQUOIA, is expected to commence in June (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov).



