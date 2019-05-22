

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) said that investors holding about 72% of the shares voted in favor of Chief Executive officer James Dimon's pay, just above the 70% threshold that is viewed as a minimum by corporate-governance experts. But, about 93% supported JPMorgan's executive pay in the previous year.



Dimon earned a total of $31 million in 2018, up from $29.5 million the year earlier.



The proxy advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. didn't object to the amount the bank pays Dimon and other executives. But the proxy advisory group did criticize the bank for not providing enough clarity to shareholders on how it determines the compensation.



All of its directors were elected, and a shareholder proposal that the bank report annually on its global gender pay gap was voted down, the company said.



JPMorgan also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2019.



