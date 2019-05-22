

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that new phase II data for new inhaled combination treatment (QVM149) demonstrated significant improvements over current standard-of-care inhaled treatment.



The new phase II data for IND/GLY/MF (QVM149), an investigational, once-daily, fixed dose combination asthma treatment containing indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate, delivered with the dose-confirming Breezhaler inhalation device, was presented at the 2019 annual international congress of the American Thoracic Society.



In two phase II clinical studies, IND/GLY/MF was superior to the comparators, salmeterol/fluticasone propionate (a standard-of-care treatment) and placebo, separately by demonstrating improvement in lung function in patients with asthma. In one study, IND/GLY/MF also demonstrated improvements versus placebo irrespective of administration time of morning or evening.



