

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc. (GPOR.L) on Wednesday reported that its profit for the year to 31 March 2019 fell to 49.5 million pounds or 17.1 pence from 70.3 million pounds or 18.2 pence per share in the prior year.



EPRA earnings per share for the year declined 4.9 percent to 19.4 pence from 20.4 pence last year.



Profit before tax declined to 49.5 million pounds from 76.7 million pounds last year.



Total revenue for the year fell to 112.4 million pounds from 386.9 million pounds in the prior year.



At 31 March 2019, the Group's net assets were 2.31 billion pounds, down from 2.37 billion pounds a year ago, predominantly due to the 74.8 million pounds returned to shareholders via a share buyback.



EPRA net assets per share or NAV at 31 March 2019 were 853 pence per share, up 1.0 percent over the year. This was mainly due to the marginal rise in value of the Group's properties, attractive earnings growth and the impact of the share buyback on a per share basis.



When combined with ordinary dividends paid of 11.6 pence per share, this delivered a total accounting return of 2.3 percent.



The company's board has declared a ?nal dividend of 7.9 pence per share which will be paid in July 2019. Together with the interim dividend of 4.3 pence, the total dividend for the year is 12.2 pence per share, an 8.0 percent increase from 11.3 pence last year.



