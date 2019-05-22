

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based house builder Bovis Homes Group Plc. (BVS.L) Wednesday, in its trading statement for the period January 1 2019 to date, said it witnessed strong trading, including a raise in its sales rate.



The Group reported that it had good demand in the year to date, with an average private sales rate per site per week of 0.61 up 17 percent from last year.



Subject to shareholder approval at AGM today, the Group will pay a final dividend of 38.0 pence per share for 2018, payable on 24 May 2019.



Looking ahead, Bovis said it expects to make further progress on the Group's operational and financial performance in the current year.



