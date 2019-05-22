

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid fears over a protracted U.S.-China trade war after the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is considering placing limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy U.S. technology.



Markets also kept an eye on the minutes of the May FOMC meeting due out later in the day for further direction.



'Rates are at a good place in the U.S. right now, if anything we are a little restrictive I would say,' Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.



The benchmark DAX was up 11 points at 12,154 in opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank dropped 1.3 percent on eve of its AGM being held today after the collapse of merger talks with Deutsche Bank.



Daimler declined half a percent. The automaker said that its shareholders will vote on a new Group structure with the transformation of the automotive divisions into legally independent entities and Daimler AG as the parent company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX