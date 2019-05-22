

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's output prices declined for the second straight month, and at a slower pace in April, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.8 percent decrease in March.



The price index for home sales rose 1.8 percent and those for export sales declined 6.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, factory gate prices rose 0.2 percent in April, slower than 1.4 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX