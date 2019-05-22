

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $128.80 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $252.79 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.21 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance:



