sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,80 Euro		-2,00
-3,24 %
WKN: A0NHKR ISIN: US64110D1046 Ticker-Symbol: NTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETAPP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,25
56,85
22:35
60,03
60,33
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETAPP INC
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETAPP INC59,80-3,24 %