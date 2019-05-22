

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $40.26 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $47.52 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.63 billion



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $40.26 Mln. vs. $47.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 and $0.20 Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX