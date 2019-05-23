

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the company's Management at the company's Annual General Meeting.



The shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditor for the 2019 financial year; resolution on the increase in the number of Supervisory Board members; resolution on the election of Supervisory Board members; resolution on the election procedure of Supervisory Board members and resolution on the adjustment of the Supervisory Board remuneration.



The shareholders also approved resolution on the creation of an Authorized Capital 2019-I under exclusion of subscription rights for the purpose of serving 'Restricted Stock Units' to be issued to senior managers and employees of MorphoSys US Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX